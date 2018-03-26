Cramer Remix: Facebook just flashed a classic sign that it’s oversold   

As stocks surged on Monday, CNBC's Jim Cramer knew he had to explain what triggered the recovery after the prior week's big declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Russell 2000 all ended Monday's trading session in the green, each one seeing at least a 2 percent gain.

"How does a market go from dismal and dejected on Friday to beyond exuberant on Monday?" the "Mad Money" host said.

With that question in mind, Cramer explained the four drivers that brought stocks out of their Friday rut, including the stabilizing stock of Facebook.

"Washington has set its fangs into Facebook ... and the stock took a big dive when something that was reported already, an FTC investigation, was reported again," he said. "Hey, is that not the classic oversold thing, when we already know something's happening and it still goes down … when it's reported again?"