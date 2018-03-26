General Electric shares drop to lowest level since July 2009

Shares of General Electric dropped below $13 in Monday trading.

The company's stock fell as far as $12.86, the lowest level since July 2009. Pressure on GE has not let up this year, with the stock sliding more than 25 percent. A dismal 2017 saw company shares slide 42 percent.

In the midst of a restructuring effort, GE recently nominated three new directors, as it looks to downsize its board.

But this year GE revealed two ongoing federal investigations: the SEC investigation into GE's accounting practices and the U.S. Justice Department investigation in connection with subprime mortgages.

GE is expected to announce a decision to break itself up as early as this spring, with a split likely, CNBC reported on Jan. 16.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.