    General Electric shares drop to lowest level since July 2009

    • General Electric stock continued this year's drop in trading Monday, slipping below $13 per share.
    • The company's stock hit its lowest point since July 2009.
    An employee of General Electric works on a gas turbine at the GE plant in Belfort, France.
    Sebastien Bozon | AFP | Getty Images
    Shares of General Electric dropped below $13 in Monday trading.

    The company's stock fell as far as $12.86, the lowest level since July 2009. Pressure on GE has not let up this year, with the stock sliding more than 25 percent. A dismal 2017 saw company shares slide 42 percent.

    In the midst of a restructuring effort, GE recently nominated three new directors, as it looks to downsize its board.

    But this year GE revealed two ongoing federal investigations: the SEC investigation into GE's accounting practices and the U.S. Justice Department investigation in connection with subprime mortgages.

    GE is expected to announce a decision to break itself up as early as this spring, with a split likely, CNBC reported on Jan. 16.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

