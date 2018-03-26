Watch: White House briefs media following Stormy Daniels interview, expulsion of Russian diplomats

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah is scheduled to brief reporters on Monday, a day after "60 Minutes" aired an interview with adult-film actress and director Stormy Daniels in which she described her alleged relationship with Donald Trump.

It also follows a move to kick out dozens of Russian officers from the U.S.

The Trump administration joined more than a dozen European nations' actions against Russia on Monday morning by expelling 60 diplomats and closing the Russian consulate in Seattle. The U.S. and Britain blamed Russia for the attempted assassination of a former spy, who was poisoned with a rare nerve agent in March.

The retaliation against Russia followed President Donald Trump's statements on Twitter last week, when he argued, "Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing."

After imposing new tariffs on imports of Chinese goods last week, China promptly responded with trade restrictions of its own. The reciprocal trade barriers exacerbated the growing fears of a global trade war, particularly between China and the U.S.

On Monday, however, representatives from both countries expressed a desire to repair the strained trading relationship and avoid more punitive tariffs.

The press briefing will also be the first since Trump announced former UN ambassador John Bolton as a replacement for outgoing national security advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster. Bolton, whose hawkish military views are well documented, will officially join the administration April 9.