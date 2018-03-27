If you received a 401(k) plan refund check, here’s what to do

The reason a person receives a 401(k) refund check is most likely that the employer's plan has failed one or both of these tests, which prevents the employee from contributing above a certain amount. And that occurs when eligible participants in the company's 401(k) plan are not contributing enough of their income, and employers are not contributing a significant enough amount on the employees' behalf, either.

The reason why these so-called non-discrimination rules were initially put into place makes sense: to prevent owners and high-ranking executives from keeping the vast majority of company profits instead of paying better wages or offering retirement benefits to all employees.

However, many highly compensated employees — those who are currently making $120,000 or more — or long-tenured workers are not necessarily decision makers, executives or owners. There are also some companies where it's just too difficult to make a 401(k) plan work, for a variety of reasons, including issues related to specific industries, economic cycles and the age of the company.

So the big question, of course, is, What should I do after I get a 401(k) refund check?

More from Advisor Insight:

Why investors can't gauge their own risk tolerance

Crazy tax moves clients wanted advisors to try for 2018

Don't put all your financial eggs in one investment basket

First, talk to your company's benefits administrator to see if any changes will be made to the plan in the coming year. Such changes would include converting to a "safe harbor" plan, instituting a profit-sharing contribution, more education to inform employees of the benefits of saving for retirement or an automatic enrollment of all eligible employees.

Better yet, ask if a matching contribution, if not currently offered, will be made by your employer or whether, if there is a match already in place, it will be raised. If no changes will be made, it is unfortunately likely that you will receive a check back next year if you try to contribute the same amount.

The IRS does offer information on how to fix a 401(k) if it fails the ADP or ACP non-discrimination tests, but it's not the easiest for most benefits administrators juggling multiple responsibilities beyond the 401(k) plan to understand. Employers should speak to a financial advisor with experience managing 401(k) and group retirement plans to determine the best course of action.