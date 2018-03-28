Stocks are set for a higher open after Dow slides back into correction territory

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning. Following yesterday's slide, the Dow is back in correction territory (down 10.3 percent from its January record high), and the S&P 500 is edging closer to correction with a 9.1 percent decline from its January record. (CNBC)



* Cramer's sell-off strategy: Don't own oil stocks long-term (CNBC)

* Popular 'FANG' stocks drop most ever as tech backlash grows (CNBC)

Goldman Sachs (GS) slashed its Apple (AAPL) iPhone sales estimates for the first two quarters of the year, expecting sales of 53 million units in the calendar first quarter. For the three months to June, it expects sales of 40.3 million units, a reduction of 3.2 million. (CNBC)



* Apple faces multiple lawsuits over throttled iPhones (WSJ)

Tesla's (TSLA) stock was lower in premarket trading this morning after the company saw its credit rating downgraded by Moody's to B3 from B2, reflecting the slowdown in Model 3 production and ongoing liquidity pressures. (CNBC)

Applications for mortgages jumped 4.8 percent last week from the previous week, the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted data showed this morning. Volume remained unchanged from one year ago. (CNBC)



This morning also brings the third reading of fourth-quarter GDP at 8:30 a.m. ET, with forecasts calling for an annual growth rate of 2.7 percent for the final three months of 2017. At 10 a.m. ET, the National Association of Realtors is out with its pending home sales report. (CNBC)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and BlackBerry (BB) are among the few companies set to report quarterly earnings this morning, while GameStop (GME), H.B. Fuller (FUL), and PVH (PVH) will be out with their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)