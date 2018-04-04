High-profile technology executives have called for increased gun control in the wake of the shooting at YouTube's headquarters that left at least three people injured and the suspect shooter dead.



The attack at the Google-owned video service's headquarters in San Bruno, California Tuesday was allegedly carried out by Nasim Najafi Aghdam, who killed herself after the shooting, according to law enforcement officials.

Technology CEOs including Apple's Tim Cook and Microsoft's Satya Nadella sent out messages of support, but some went further and called for stricter gun control.

Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted a link to the March For Our Lives page, a movement that is supporting stricter gun control, in response to a tweet from President Donald Trump.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also tweeted following the incident, sending his support to YouTube and Google using the hashtag #EndGunViolence.

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, also sent a tweet with the hashtag #NeverAgain, which arose after the shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in February.

The YouTube shooting has added fuel to the fire surrounding the debate around gun control in the U.S., one that technology companies have been drawn into. Apple and Amazon were pressured by activists to stop streaming content from the National Rifle Association through the organization's NRAtv channel.

In March, YouTube introduced rules that banned videos promoting the sale of firearms and accessories, as well as tutorials on how to assemble guns.

- CNBC's Jillian D'Onfro contributed to this report.