Asian stocks look set to trade sideways after Wall Street advances

Investor concerns over recent U.S.-China trade rhetoric waned after both countries made overtures regarding potential negotiation. Markets had initially been on edge over trade tensions potentially triggering a trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

President Donald Trump, however, said late on Thursday during U.S. hours that he has told U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in extra tariffs against China.

China on Wednesday unveiled plans for additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products. That came after the Trump administration released of its list of Chinese imports that could be targeted with proposed tariffs.

Futures tipped a steady open for Asian markets on Friday. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.14 percent at 21,675 compared to the index's Thursday close.

Australian SPI futures, meanwhile, stood at 5,788, little changed from the index's previous close.

Markets in mainland China, Taiwan and Thailand will be closed on Friday.

The dollar extended gains against the safe-haven yen amid improved investor confidence, with the greenback trading at 107.16 at 6:57 a.m. HK/SIN — after touching its highest levels since the end of February overnight.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six peers, stood at 90.460 at the end of Thursday.

"Markets are digesting the fact that most of the tough trade tariff talk is unlikely to result in action that will upset global growth or even come to fruition," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

In economic news, the Reserve Bank of India held policy rates steady and reduced its inflation projection for the six months ending September.