    Asian stocks look set to trade sideways after Wall Street advances

    • U.S. stocks climbed overnight as technology stocks stateside notched gains.
    • European markets also recorded gains on Thursday as recent trade fears abated.
    • President Donald Trump said late on Thursday during U.S. hours that he has told U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in extra tariffs against China.
    • Against the yen, the dollar traded above the 107 handle.

    U.S. stocks climbed overnight as technology stocks stateside notched gains ahead of Asia's Friday trading day.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.99 percent, or 240.92 points, to close at 24,505.22, the S&P 500 gained 0.69 percent to end at 2,662.84 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.49 percent to finish at 7,076.55.

    That followed a rollercoaster session on Wednesday, which saw the Dow close more than 200 points — a 700-point bounce from its session low.

    European markets also recorded gains on Thursday as recent trade fears abated. The pan-European Stoxx 600 surged 2.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE advanced 2.35 percent.

    Investor concerns over recent U.S.-China trade rhetoric waned after both countries made overtures regarding potential negotiation. Markets had initially been on edge over trade tensions potentially triggering a trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

    President Donald Trump, however, said late on Thursday during U.S. hours that he has told U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in extra tariffs against China.

    China on Wednesday unveiled plans for additional tariffs on 106 U.S. products. That came after the Trump administration released of its list of Chinese imports that could be targeted with proposed tariffs.

    Futures tipped a steady open for Asian markets on Friday. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago were up 0.14 percent at 21,675 compared to the index's Thursday close.

    Australian SPI futures, meanwhile, stood at 5,788, little changed from the index's previous close.

    Markets in mainland China, Taiwan and Thailand will be closed on Friday.

    The dollar extended gains against the safe-haven yen amid improved investor confidence, with the greenback trading at 107.16 at 6:57 a.m. HK/SIN — after touching its highest levels since the end of February overnight.

    The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six peers, stood at 90.460 at the end of Thursday.

    "Markets are digesting the fact that most of the tough trade tariff talk is unlikely to result in action that will upset global growth or even come to fruition," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a morning note.

    In economic news, the Reserve Bank of India held policy rates steady and reduced its inflation projection for the six months ending September.

    What's on tap 

    Here's the economic calendar for Friday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 7:30 a.m.: Japan household spending
    • 8:00 a.m.: Japan average cash earnings
    • 8:30 a.m.: Hong Kong Nikkei PMI

    Investors also awaited the release of March nonfarm payrolls due during U.S. hours. Economists estimated around 193,000 jobs were likely added last month, according to a Reuters poll.

