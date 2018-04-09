Dow is set to bounce triple digits at the open after sinking 572 points Friday

China's Foreign Ministry today blamed the United States for trade friction and said that it was impossible for negotiations to take place under current conditions. Markets have been volatile in recent weeks over fears of a U.S.-China trade war. (Reuters)



* BlackBerry CEO predicts China will protect intellectual property as it develops more of its own (CNBC)

A Trump administration official told NBC News that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said he's willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The news came after a meeting between Kim and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

At least 42 people are dead and 500 are injured after a suspected weekend chemical attack in Syria, the eighth attack since President Donald Trump took office. The president and other world leaders condemned the incident and said they would respond. (USA Today)



* Trump slams Putin for backing Syria (CNBC)

* Russia blames Israel for Syria air base attack after Pentagon denial (USA Today)

* Bolton starts today, with a Syria crisis on the agenda

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly threatened to resign in late March after a heated Oval Office discussion with President Trump, according to Axios. Since taking the reins as chief of staff, Kelly and Trump are said to have a tense relationship.



Additionally, the spokesman for President Trump's National Security Council plans to leave the administration, the White House announced. The president telephoned Michael Anton on Sunday to thank him for his service. (Reuters)

Trump "probably won't" go to the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner for the second year in a row. The president often uses the media as a punching bag, including during his recent attacks on The Washington Post. (CNBC)

Republican leaders, attempting to mitigate their party's possible losses in this year's midterm elections, are warning that Democrats will immediately move to impeach President Trump if they capture the House, The New York Times reported.

Deutsche Bank (DB), struggling after a string of money-losing years, replaced its British CEO with Christian Sewing, the senior German head of its retail bank. John Cryan's departure is seen as moving Deutsche Bank closer to a potential merger with another European bank. (WSJ)

Patrick Reed fought to make a one-shot victory at the 82nd Masters on Sunday, trading in his "Captain America" cap for a Green Jacket. He displayed plenty of the same brash spirit that earned him the "Captain America" moniker. (Reuters)