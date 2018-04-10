If you still haven't filed your taxes, here's a bit of good news: You may still have a shot at saving money.

A recent survey from Pollfish revealed that 21 percent of Americans are waiting until April 17 — the day by which filers must submit their returns and pay Uncle Sam — to file their taxes.

The IRS predicts it will receive more than 155 million returns this year.

If you're biding your time until the absolute last minute, you'll need to get cracking.

"The strategies for reducing your tax bill for 2017 revolve around claiming all of the deductions and tax credits you legally deserve," said certified public accountant Debbie J. Freeman, director of financial planning at Peak Financial Advisors in Denver.