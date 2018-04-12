4 ways to get your great ideas noticed by the C-suite

As Thomas Edison famously said, "Hell, there are no rules here — we're trying to accomplish something."

In other words, we have to break out of our usual constraints in order to innovate.

Think about your own workplace: Would it be considered innovative? The answer, of course, depends on where you work. But it also depends on whom you ask.

EY recently surveyed more than 1,000 employees from a range of industries about their ability to innovate at work. The results show a significant disconnect between company leadership and employees on the ground. More than half of senior executives said their company fosters a culture of innovation, yet only a quarter of entry-level employees agreed.

That chasm between perception and reality means fresh ideas are being left on the table, and opportunity, along with top talent, is being lost. In fact, 69 percent of those surveyed said they would leave their current position for a comparable role at an organization that is recognized as a leader in innovation.

Innovation requires buy-in and effort for people at every level, from the C-suite to the summer interns. Here are four guidelines for solving the "innovation disconnect" — and making creativity standard practice across your organization.