Ricky Waddell, President Donald Trump's deputy national security advisor, is the latest official leaving the Trump administration, a White House spokesperson said Thursday.

"Rick will be leaving and his departure date has yet to be confirmed," the official told reporters.

New national security advisor John Bolton is seeking to replace Waddell — who was hand-picked by Bolton's predecessor, Gen. H.R. McMaster — with his own appointee, according to Axios, which first reported Waddell's departure.

Waddell is the latest in a growing wave of departures from national security agencies as Bolton becomes a top aide to Trump.

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that Nadia Schadlow, a strategy advisor who worked under McMaster, is resigning and will leave her position at the end of the month.

The day before, Trump administration officials said that homeland security advisor Tom Bossert would be stepping down. "The President is grateful for Tom's commitment to the safety and security of our great country," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

And on Sunday, a spokesman for the national security council, Michael Anton, announced that he will be leaving the White House.

The White House did not immediately provide additional comment.