Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup   

CNBC's Jim Cramer has accepted the fact that issues in Washington can indeed weigh on Wall Street, especially going into the weekend.

"Hate him or like him, President Trump is creating a level of uncertainty that breeds selling on any rally, as we know there could be big news flow on Saturday and Sunday," the "Mad Money" host said as stocks slid into Friday's close.

Much of Friday's decline was fueled by the stocks of J.P. Morgan and Citigroup, even after the big banks issued strong earnings reports.

"I went over these quarters with a fine-tooth comb today. I spent hours on them, kept looking for what was wrong and there was nothing wrong, but it just didn't matter. Sellers came out of the woodwork all morning and then afternoon," Cramer said.

He continued: "I think these stocks will come roaring back in the ensuing weeks, but it was real nasty out there, and I think it was the weekend jitters driving down these stocks and a host of others literally from the first hour of trading."

With those weekend jitters in mind, Cramer went over his weekly game plan, which will see earnings reports from Netflix, Goldman Sachs and General Electric.