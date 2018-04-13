Oil prices vulnerable to 'super spikes' again as geopolitics heat up

This week could prove pivotal for crude oil as it surges to new highs 5:39 PM ET Wed, 11 April 2018 | 01:38

Prices jumped this week after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would respond militarily to Syria's use of chemical weapons on its citizens last Saturday, killing dozens and wounding hundreds more. That sparked a blunt response from Russia, which warned the U.S. against the strike.

While industry analysts aren't calling for sharply higher prices, they say the market is vulnerable to more erratic pricing because global supply has drained dramatically over the last year as demand has grown.

"As the inventory overhang drains, we're vulnerable to a super spike again," said John Kilduff, energy analyst with Again Capital. "That would only be if there were losses of significant size in any major oil producing countries, particularly in the Middle East."

Oil's price also has been firming as Houthi rebels in Yemen have increased a campaign of firing missiles into Saudi Arabia, both at oil facilities and civilian areas, but those efforts have so far failed. Even so, Yemen is viewed as a proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia that easily could heat up.

"When you see an escalation in Syria, it raises the risk of escalation in other places. Whether it's Yemen, whether it's eastern Saudi Arabia, or Iran or Iraq, it can foment tensions all across the Middle East," said Michael Cohen, head of energy commodities research at Barclays. "If the fundamental backdrop is strong, these things are going to matter. If the fundamental backdrop is weak, it's not going to matter."

But there are already other factors that could be wild cards for oil supply, affecting oil's price.

One is the Iran nuclear deal, which the U.S. may choose to exit in May. Newly named National Security Advisor John Bolton is expected to encourage the president to abandon the deal, which would mean a return to U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil production and its financial sector.

Another uncertainty is Venezuela, where the state oil company PDVSA has seen its production cut in half as its economy teeters and its ability to pump and process crude deteriorates. The U.S. could sanction its already distressed oil sector if President Nicolas Maduro proceeds with an election in May.