Venture capital firm co-founder: I wanted to 'solve my own personal pain point'

A personal dissatisfaction with an old boys' club mentality in venture capital led Pocket Sun to co-found what she calls the first female-led millennial venture capital firm.

"The venture capital industry is extremely male-dominated and I saw a lot of female entrepreneurs who were undervalued and undercapitalized," Sun, co-founder of SoGal Ventures told CNBC. Her firm was started by capitalizing on gender inequality, she added, to change the status quo in the industry.

SoGal has gone on to make 52 investments in the past two and a half years, but the executive said she did not always expect to head down that path.

"I would say I did not plan on going on this path at all," Sun said. "When I started SoGal, it was really to solve my own personal pain point. I wanted to see more women in venture capital events and entrepreneurship events."

The dream grew bigger, however, and turned into a desire to create an empire for future generations of women to play a central role in the industry, Sun told CNBC's Dan Murphy at the Credit Suisse Global Megatrends Conference in Singapore.

"So now, three years later, we've had 52 investments under our belt, which is just unbelievable. So we are onto bigger things — it really started from humble beginnings," Sun said.

The female-led venture capital firm plans to secure 40 to 50 more deals with its current funding, and the firm is currently evaluating a wide range of sectors including aging care, gaming and esports, blockchain and health care, she said.

Sun's advice to aspiring entrepreneurs: "Just believe in your power and start by making little steps, because you never know what will come out at the end of the tunnel."