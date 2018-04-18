Credit Suisse: Consider investing in the world's aging populations

Megatrends like technology are obvious targets for investment, but there are less apparent ones like population aging that also present vast opportunities, said an expert on Wednesday.

"This is just happening and it comes along with a number of added needs by this population, a number of focuses as well," said Nannette Hechler-Fayd'herbe, Credit Suisse's global head of investment strategy and research.

The millennial generation is also an important generation to watch as they become employees, consumers and investors, she told CNBC on the sidelines of the Credit Suisse Global Megatrends Conference in Singapore.

Equities are well-positioned in the current investing environment, but passively investing may not be the optimal strategy, she said.

"What's striking in the first quarter is that passive type of investment, where you are just exposed to an index, may not be the best way to invest in equities in the future," she said.