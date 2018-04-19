Former Google X executive is embarking on a 'personal moonshot' to make one billion people happy

Mo Gawdat, formerly the chief business officer for the Google X "moonshot factory," has moved on from projects such as Waymo and Project Loon to dedicate his time and efforts toward tackling a personal challenge.

Having left Google in February 2018, Gawdat is now embarking on his personal moonshot: Helping a billion people achieve happiness.

Speaking with CNBC's Dan Murphy on Wednesday, Gawdat said it might sound "crazy," but the goal of having a billion happy people is not an unlikely ambition in the modern world.

Attempting to take an engineering and "hyper predictable" approach to happiness, which he claims almost turns the art of happiness into "something similar to fitness," Gawdat launched a book titled "Solve for Happy" in 2017.

"It worked so well that 93 percent of readers started to say 'this is working for me,'" he said.

"I realized that maybe it's this time of my career where I can have a much more profound impact on the world by tackling the biggest problem that I think the modern world is facing today — the problem of unhappiness," Gawdat added.