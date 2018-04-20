    ×

    Tech

    Apple goes negative for the year

    • Apple shares went negative for the year Friday.
    • The company had the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones on Friday morning.
    • Analysts are disappointed with Apple's iPhone issues.
    An iMac Pro computer in an Apple store.
    Zhang Peng | LightRocket | Getty Images
    An iMac Pro computer in an Apple store.

    A wave of negative sentiment surrounding Apple has sent the company's stock negative for the year.

    As of Friday, Apple is the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones industrial average. Shares are down more than 1 percent from the beginning of 2018.

    It fell after Friday morning after Morgan Stanley predicted that the company's iPhone sales will fall nearly 10 million below Wall Street's forecast.

    Another analyst predicted that the company's iPhone X will be killed off this year after Apple's suppliers reported inventory issues and poor earnings -- though not all analysts agree with that assessment.

    Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---