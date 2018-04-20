Apple goes negative for the year

A wave of negative sentiment surrounding Apple has sent the company's stock negative for the year.

As of Friday, Apple is the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones industrial average. Shares are down more than 1 percent from the beginning of 2018.

It fell after Friday morning after Morgan Stanley predicted that the company's iPhone sales will fall nearly 10 million below Wall Street's forecast.

Another analyst predicted that the company's iPhone X will be killed off this year after Apple's suppliers reported inventory issues and poor earnings -- though not all analysts agree with that assessment.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.