A deluge of earnings is expected stateside this week, with around one third of S&P 500 companies, including Facebook and Boeing, slated to report first-quarter results in the days ahead.

Most companies that have already reported have topped expectations: As of Friday, about 16.5 percent of S&P 500 companies have announced their quarterly earnings, with 81.5 percent of them topping expectations, according to FactSet.

But even with the seemingly good news, the 500-stock index was up around just half a percent last week. That has been attributed to several reasons, including guidance revisions and rising interest rates, among others.

First-quarter results across S&P 500 companies were last estimated by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S to increase by 20 percent compared to one year ago.