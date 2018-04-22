    ×

    • Around one third of S&P 500 companies are expected to report earnings this week.
    • Some 81.5 percent of S&P 500 companies that have already reported have beat expectations.
    Traders and financial professionals work ahead of the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), April 6, 2018 in New York City.
    A deluge of earnings is expected stateside this week, with around one third of S&P 500 companies, including Facebook and Boeing, slated to report first-quarter results in the days ahead.

    Most companies that have already reported have topped expectations: As of Friday, about 16.5 percent of S&P 500 companies have announced their quarterly earnings, with 81.5 percent of them topping expectations, according to FactSet.

    But even with the seemingly good news, the 500-stock index was up around just half a percent last week. That has been attributed to several reasons, including guidance revisions and rising interest rates, among others.

    First-quarter results across S&P 500 companies were last estimated by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S to increase by 20 percent compared to one year ago.

    — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

