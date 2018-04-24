Should your toddler receive a jury-duty summons in the mail, or debt collectors start calling for your tween, don't be so quick to dismiss those interactions as a quirk of mistaken identity.

More than 1 million children — or 1.48 percent of minors — were victims of identity theft or fraud in 2017, according to a new report from Javelin Strategy & Research. Two-thirds of those affected were age 7 or younger.

"As adults, we're hypersensitive right now to the idea that our identities are at risk and our personal information is out there," said Al Pascual, senior vice president of research and the head of fraud and security at Javelin. "We've Jedi mind-tricked ourselves into thinking this is an adult problem."