It's repeatedly been said that to succeed in the stock market, you must be cool, calm and collected.

That's good advice. Unless you happen to be a human with emotions.

And if you're one of those (and an investor), this year is likely to have unnerved you, financial experts say.

Take this month, for example: On April 4, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 700 points. Two days later it plunged more than 500 points.

Trying to remain unfazed by your dropping profits is unlikely to work, said Sarah Asebedo, president of the Financial Therapy Association and a certified financial planner.

"Instead of 'Don't let emotions get in the way,' I'd say, 'The emotions are there. Recognize what they are and then take actions to combat them,'" she said.

Here's how to emotionally tolerate the stock market's ups and downs, according to financial therapists.