CEO of student loan marketplace LendEDU admits the name of the founder of a partner site is fake

A spokesman cited in publications, including a CNBC story in March about students using their financial aid money to invest in cryptocurrencies, is a fake, the CEO of a partner website has admitted.

Nate Matherson, CEO of student loan refinancing company, LendEDU, said he started The Student Loan Report — studentloans.net — in 2016.

Its stated mission is "to provide unbiased coverage on the latest student loan news and information."

The "author and founder" of the news site, Drew Cloud, has been quoted in stories by publications including CNBC.com, The Washington Post, Fortune and The Boston Globe.