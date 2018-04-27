Historic handshake at the DMZ and strong tech earnings dominate ahead of the open

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a mixed open but with particular strength in Nasdaq futures due to strong tech earnings. Thursday's rally put the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq into positive territory once again for April with two trading days remaining in the month. However, the three stock measures were still lower for the week. (CNBC)

In addition to key earnings and economic data this morning, investors were watching the historic summit in South Korea, where the leaders of South and North Korea pledged to end their 65-year war later this year. The leaders also promised to work toward a nuclear-free region. (CNBC)



* Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in shake hands at the DMZ (CNBC)

* Trump declares in tweet: 'KOREAN WAR TO END' (AP)



White House releases photos of Mike Pompeo's secret meeting Easter weekend with Kim. Pompeo, director of central intelligence at the time, was confirmed as the next secretary of State on Thursday. The logistics for Trump's meeting and Kim are still in the works. (CNBC)

Dow components Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) are among the key earnings this morning. Meanwhile, the government is out with its initial look at of first quarter GDP at 8:30 a.m. ET. The final University of Michigan consumer sentiment index for April comes at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) were about 7 percent higher in the premarket after the e-commerce and cloud giant late Thursday reported better than expected quarterly earnings and revenue. Amazon also increases Prime prices by 20 percent $119 per year. (CNBC)



* Amazon's stock surge adds $12 billion to Bezos' his fortune (Fortune)

* Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business (CNBC)

* Amazon's Thursday Night Football stream deal (CNBC)

* Amazon's Alexa is getting a memory (CNBC)



Macquarie was so impressed with Amazon's "blowout" earnings, the global investment bank raised its 12-month price forecast to the highest on Wall Street and a value that would imply a record milestone for a publicly traded company, a $1 trillion market cap. (CNBC)

Dow components Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel (INTC) were also higher in premarket trading after the tech giants late Thursday both beat estimates on quarterly earnings and revenue. Microsoft saw a 93 percent profit jump from its cloud business. Intel saw a boost in its server chip sales. (CNBC)

Facebook (FB) shares were modestly higher after closing 9 percent up Thursday for their best day in two years. The social network last Thursday was upgraded to buy from hold at Stifel Nicolaus, saying the stock is now "too cheap to ignore" despite privacy challenges. (Market Watch)



* Facebook warns investors that more Cambridge Analyticas are likely (CNBC)