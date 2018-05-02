Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CVS, CLX, EL, GRMN, YUM, ADP & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

CVS Health – CVS reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.48 per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. The company's results got a boost from higher sales of prescription drugs at its stores, among other factors.

Clorox – Clorox beat estimates by 6 cents a share, earning $1.37 per share for its latest quarter. The household products maker also saw revenue beat estimates, but did see its profit margins impacted by higher commodity costs.

Estee Lauder – The cosmetics company earned an adjusted $1.17 for its latest quarter, beating consensus forecasts by 10 cents a share. Revenue also beat estimates and the company gave an upbeat 2018 forecast as well.

Garmin – The maker of GPS devices reported quarterly profit of 68 cents per share, 12 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped estimates amid strong growth across categories like fitness, aviation, marine, and outdoor.

Molson Coors – The beer brewer fell 30 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 48 cents per share. Revenue also fell short amid what the company calls weak U.S. industry conditions.

Yum Brands – The parent of KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell came in 22 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly earnings of 90 cents per share. Revenue beat estimates, but comparable-store sales did not.

Automatic Data Processing – The payroll processor edged out estimates by a penny a share, with quarterly profit of $1.45 per share. Revenue exceeded forecasts, as well, and the company raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Generac – The maker of power generators for homes and businesses reported adjusted quarterly profit of 74 cents per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat Street forecasts, powered by a better than 20 percent increase in organic sales.

Humana – Humana's Medicare Advantage business helped the health insurer beat estimates by 17 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.36 per share. Revenue beat forecasts, and the company raised its full-year guidance.

Apple – Apple came in 6 cents a share ahead of estimates, with quarterly profit of $2.73 per share. Revenue also above Street forecasts. Apple also increased its quarterly dividend by 16 percent to 73 cents per share, and announced a $100 billion stock buyback program. IPhone shipments did come in slightly below consensus forecasts for the quarter.

Xerox – CEO Jeff Jacobson and most of the company's board will step down as part of a settlement with major Xerox shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason. The settlement comes after Icahn and Deason won a court order temporarily blocking the office equipment maker's plan to sell a controlling stake to Japan's Fujifilm.

Snap – Snap posted an in-line loss of 17 cents per share for its latest quarter, but the Snapchat parent's revenue missed forecasts and its forward guidance and daily active users were weaker than estimates as well. That follows a redesign of the Snapchat app that's received a mixed reaction.

Gilead Sciences – Gilead fell 19 cents a share shy of estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.48 per share, and the biotech company's revenue also fell short of Street forecasts. The results were hurt by a bigger than expected drop in sales of Gilead's hepatitis C drugs.

T-Mobile US – T-Mobile reported quarterly profit of 78 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates, with the wireless carrier's revenue also above forecasts as it added more subscribers.

Mondelez International – Mondelez edged out consensus estimates by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 62 cents per share. The snack maker also saw revenue come in above forecasts and Mondelez said it says "encouraging" growth prospects.

Amazon.com – Amazon is planning new benefits for Prime members who shop at its Whole Foods unit, according to sources who spoke to CNBC. Among them: An additional 10 percent off already-discounted products at the supermarket chain.

Shutterfly – Shutterfly lost 69 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 93 cent a share loss predicted by Wall Street analysts. The online photo service's revenue topped estimates and Shutterfly boosted its guidance for the full year.

Tesla – Tesla was sued by Utah-based Nikola Motor for patent infringement involving the automaker's Tesla Semi, its electric heavy duty truck. Nikola said the design is "substantially" similar to the patented design used in its Nikola One truck.

Novartis – The drugmaker won Food and Drug Administration approval for use its cell therapy treatment Kymnah for patients with lymphoma.

Juniper Networks – Juniper reported quarterly profit of 28 cents per share, 2 cents a share above estimates. The networking gear maker seeing revenue above forecasts, as well. Juniper also raised its current quarter forecast as demand from its data center customers increases.