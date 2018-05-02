Tesla burns through $6,500 every minute. This is the guy trying to rein in the cash crisis

When the global economy tanked in 2008, things got so bad at Tesla, so fast, Ahuja couldn't face telling his family. Tesla was closing on a $100 million series E round "which completely fell apart," Ahuja noted last year in India, "and it meant we had to completely redesign our business plan," he said.

He spared no one when it came to considering cuts. Tesla laid off 30 percent of its workers. "I thought maybe I'll be let go. It made sense. Why have a high-paid CFO when you don't need it?"

"Those were the dark, dark days — the nuclear winter, so to say," Ahuja recalled last year. "We went through a period where we felt like payroll won't be met next week."

The only money coming in was Elon Musk's personal investment in the company. After having moved his family across the country from a stable job at Ford to Tesla, the executive faced a stark reality: "I was prepared to move in a week if Tesla blew up, and it could have happened, I am sure," he said. "Somehow we survived that."

Today CFRA's Levy thinks the fears of imminent bankruptcy in Tesla's case are overstated. "I think it doesn't matter a whole lot what they announce this quarter. Most of the bulls and bears will dig in," he said. "To me the catalyst is to start meeting objectives."

Levy believe they are closer to the date where they can start turning things around on a sustainable level, generating cash flow and making a profit. "But the longer it takes for them to make the Model 3 viable, the greater the risk."

"It's just one quarter; this is a multiyear story," said David Whiston, auto equity Morningstar analyst who has a fair value of $235 on the stock. "I am more optimistic than some, but very cognizant of all the risks. With all the hype, not enough attention has been paid to balance-sheet risk. Elon is the company in a sense. To investors."

"They say a lot of things, but ultimately they have to deliver," he added. "[Musk] can talk about 5,000 or 6,000 cars. ... I don't care, just make them."

Tesla last announced in early April that it was making over 2,000 Model 3s a week, and planned to reach 5,000 per week in the second quarter.

"Earnings is what it is," Whiston said. "Pretty much the same thing every quarter, and it isn't so much one quarter that matters. ... Given they're not selling that many Model 3s it wouldn't be too surprising if the balance between spending and revenue trends in the wrong direction again." He added, "Even if later in the year Elon's projections turn out to be true, they are not done with the portfolio, the long haul semi truck and Model Y, and all that takes a lot of money."

As the market becomes more focused on the cash crunch, Musk and Ahuja continue to talk about investing. One comment from Musk on the last earnings call sums up the push and pull between profitability and investment.

"We could be positive cash flow, like I think pretty significant positive cash flow probably in like third quarter, which is like maybe four, five months from now." But Musk quickly followed that by saying, "But we think it makes sense to invest in Model Y."

Ahuja then added that investing in the future growth of Tesla's energy products was also important. "Makes good business case, good business sense to invest," he said.

