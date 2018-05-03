Facebook has been hammered by investors, politicians and consumer groups over its handling of user data in the seven weeks since the Cambridge Analytica scandal surfaced.

In response, the company has placed greater restrictions on partners, taking away their ability to access information on where photos were tagged as well as the names and biographies of people who comment on Instagram posts.

But rather than scaring away apps and advertisers, Facebook's changes have been embraced by many third parties on the platform. That was the sentiment at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in Silicon Valley this week.

"It will hurt people who try to cut corners," said Noah Curran, the CEO of Monkedia, an online advertising firm that works with companies promoting their brands on social media. "It makes Facebook a better place and when Facebook is a better place it means people care more about the content brands place on the platform."

CNBC spoke with a handful of Facebook partners at the conference. Their reactions underscore the company's first-quarter financial results, which zoomed past analysts' estimates last week. Altogether, they bolster Facebook's case for sustained growth and show a continuing appetite from advertisers even after the hysteria around Cambridge Analytica's misuse of data from tens of millions of users.