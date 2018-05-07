Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively

When asked whether he thought Berkshire's current holdings of Apple's stock was enough, Munger simply said, "No."

Munger, who said he does not own an iPhone, said the U.S. tech giant is "reasonably priced," strong and has a smart management team under CEO Tim Cook. "That's a very desirable combination," he added.

Warren Buffett and his longtime investing partner and vice chairman, Munger, spoke to the tens of thousands of attendees at their annual meeting on a wide range of topics from their massive stake in Apple to missing out Google and Amazon to bashing bitcoin as "rat poison."

Berkshire first made an investment in Apple in 2016 after a person at the company bought about 10 million shares. Buffett then looked at the stock and purchased considerably more, the billionaire recalled in August to CNBC.

Apple stock was slightly higher in premarket trading on Monday. Last week, the stock posted its best week since 2011 after Buffett revelation that his firm bought more shares.

