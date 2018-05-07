    ×

    Warren Buffett Watch

    Warren Buffett: Would easily choose stocks over bonds

    • "If I had the choice between buying the S&P 500 index or buying the 10-year U.S. Treasury, 30-year U.S. Treasury, it wouldn't take me a nanosecond to go into stocks," Buffett said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."
    • U.S. stocks have soared to record highs, raising concerns about a bubble. However, "this is not one of those times," Buffett said.
    • He was speaking from Omaha, where Berkshire Hathaway held a weekend of events around Saturday's annual meeting.
    Buffett: S&P 500 a better choice than Treasurys
    Buffett: S&P 500 a better choice than Treasurys   

    When given the choice, billionaire investor Warren Buffett wouldn't hesitate to buy stocks over bonds.

    "If I had the choice between buying the S&P 500 index or buying the 10-year U.S. Treasury, 30-year U.S. Treasury, it wouldn't take me a nanosecond to go into stocks," Buffett said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It may be because bonds are going to fall a lot."

    Treasury yields have climbed to multi-year highs in the last few months, with the 10-year topping the psychologically key 3 percent, as investors bet on further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

    Buffett: Stocks are not in bubble situation now
    Buffett: Stocks are not in bubble situation now   

    Meanwhile, U.S. stocks have soared to record highs, raising concerns about a bubble.

    However, "this is not one of those times," Buffett said. He was speaking from Omaha, where Berkshire Hathaway held a weekend of events around Saturday's annual meeting.

    Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire, and his longtime investing partner and vice chairman, Charlie Munger, spoke to the tens of thousands attendees on a wide range of topics from their massive stake in Apple to missing out Alphabet's Google and Amazon to bashing bitcoin as "rat poison."

    — Buffett joins "Squawk Box" for three hours, 6 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET, with special guests Munger and Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

    With Berkshire's 2018 annual meeting in the books, users can revisit the highlights in CNBC's Warren Buffett Archive, which houses searchable video from 25 full annual meetings, going back to 1994, synchronized to 2600 pages of transcripts. The Warren Buffett Archive also includes 500 shorter-form videos arranged by topic, CNBC interviews, a Buffett Timeline, and a Berkshire Portfolio Tracker.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    AAPL
    ---
    BRK.A
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...