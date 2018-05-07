Warren Buffett: Would easily choose stocks over bonds

When given the choice, billionaire investor Warren Buffett wouldn't hesitate to buy stocks over bonds.
"If I had the choice between buying the S&P 500 index or buying the 10-year U.S. Treasury, 30-year U.S. Treasury, it wouldn't take me a nanosecond to go into stocks," Buffett said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "It may be because bonds are going to fall a lot."
Treasury yields have climbed to multi-year highs in the last few months, with the 10-year topping the psychologically key 3 percent, as investors bet on further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.