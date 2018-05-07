Warren Buffett: Would easily choose stocks over bonds

Buffett: Stocks are not in bubble situation now 19 Mins Ago | 03:34

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks have soared to record highs, raising concerns about a bubble.

However, "this is not one of those times," Buffett said. He was speaking from Omaha, where Berkshire Hathaway held a weekend of events around Saturday's annual meeting.

Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire, and his longtime investing partner and vice chairman, Charlie Munger, spoke to the tens of thousands attendees on a wide range of topics from their massive stake in Apple to missing out Alphabet's Google and Amazon to bashing bitcoin as "rat poison."

— Buffett joins "Squawk Box" for three hours, 6 a.m. ET to 9 a.m. ET, with special guests Munger and Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.