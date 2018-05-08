Cramer Remix: GE just got a huge break—the stock may have bottomed   

Oil prices may have slid from their near-$70 highs after the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, but CNBC's Jim Cramer found an under-the-radar beneficiary of higher crude costs.

General Electric, the ailing industrial giant, could see its Baker Hughes oil business get a boost from crude at $69, the "Mad Money" host said.

"Look, I understand the bear thesis," Cramer said. "But the bears need to wrap their heads around the fact that GE made a big bet on oil right near the top, and while that was certainly a bad decision, it looks a whole lot less terrible as the price of crude makes a comeback."

And with a new CEO, John Flannery, at the helm engineering a turnaround at the conglomerate, Cramer said the rise in oil prices could pay off even better than most investors expect.

"Geopolitics is now giving Flannery a huge break. If he takes it, I think GE will not have to cut its dividend again and not have to guide down, and the stock may have bottomed," Cramer said on Tuesday. "If he doesn't? Frankly, that's inconceivable to me, but then again, inconceivable was the province of Flannery's predecessor, not Flannery himself."