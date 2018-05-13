A nuclear deal with the Saudis is a good thing, says former GOP leader Eric Cantor

Former House majority leader Eric Cantor is among a growing number of Washington insiders encouraging the U.S.'s involvement in a nuclear energy program for Saudi Arabia.

Asked by CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Sunday if it was the right move for the Donald Trump administration to support the Islamic kingdom's nuclear energy pursuits, Cantor replied, "I think there's a lot of commitment and respect mutually in terms of the U.S. and the Saudi Arabian government, and the trust factor is there."

The Virginia Republican, who served 13 years in Congress, has since moved to the private sector where he advises foreign governments on business issues, notably the Saudi government on its anticipated public listing of state-owned oil behemoth Saudi Aramco.

"(Saudi Arabia) is an extremely important and strategic ally of the U.S.," Cantor added. "And for us to want to see that country become a full participant in the global economy and the geopolitical arena is something that I think is in the interest of all Americans and certainly of our government and our strategic interests."