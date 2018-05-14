Citi warns that surging oil prices could soon create a 'hostile environment' for stocks

A dramatic upswing in oil prices over recent months could soon create a "particularly hostile environment" for global investors, Citi economists warned Monday.

The price of crude has risen over the past two years, from $26 in 2016 to $77 on Monday, as the balance between supply and demand has been steadily tightening. This has helped boost company's profits too — with several oil and gas producers and refiners among the biggest gainers on Wall Street over the past month.

However, President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal "constitutes a major geopolitical shift" which could trigger a move in the direction of "stagflation," a global strategy team at Citi, led by Mark Schofield, said in a research note published Monday.

The combination of subdued economic growth and rampant inflation — also known as stagflation —would likely create a "particularly hostile environment for risk assets," the U.S. bank added.

Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants.