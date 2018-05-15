Wall Street continues to post upbeat numbers as May hits halfway point

Palestinians observed a strike today to mourn the 58 people killed by Israeli troops in a mass protest on the Gaza border. The U.N. Security Council planned to meet to discuss the violence, though it was not clear what might come out of the session. (AP)



* US embassy move, bloodshed add to friction between US and allies (WSJ)

The Trump administration and China are closing in on a deal that would give Chinese technology company ZTE Corp a reprieve from crippling U.S. sanctions in exchange for Beijing removing tariffs on U.S. agricultural products. (WSJ)

Vice President Mike Pence, addressing dozens of Republican party events in recent months, is unsettling a group of Trump's fierce loyalists who fear he is forging a separate power base, according to a report by The New York Times.

President Donald Trump thanked the Waffle House shooter hero, James Shaw Jr., for "quick thinking" after the man pulled a gun out of the hands of a shooter in Nashville. Four people died in the attack. Shaw is credited with saving numerous others. (USA Today)

First Lady Melania Trump underwent a "successful" kidney surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. There were no complications and she is expected to remain in the hospital for the rest of the week. (Axios)

Officials may have to order thousands of more people to evacuate Hawaii after lava flowing from giant rips in the earth on the flank of the Kilauea volcano threatened highways. Lava from a huge new fissure tore through farmland towards a coastal dirt road. (Reuters)

The U.S. Supreme Court decided to allow states to legalize sports betting, breaking up Nevada's monopoly on the practice. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told CNBC that top sports team's values will double on the court's decision.



* Here's where and when you'll be able to gamble on sports legally (CNBC)

Ride-sharing company Uber, previously accused of allowing a toxic work environment to fester, announced today that it's rolling back the use of forced arbitration agreements for employees, riders and drivers. (CNBC)

Alaska Airlines (ALK) plans to close its New York base in September to reinforce its West Coast fleet, asking more than 100 pilots to relocate to California in a matter of months. Alaska currently operates five flights a day from JFK to both LAX and SFO. (CNBC)