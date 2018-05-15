Almost half of Americans don't expect to have enough to retire comfortably 11:30 AM ET Mon, 14 May 2018 | 01:04

Nearly one in two Americans anticipate an uncomfortable retirement. Don't listen to them.

People are pessimistic about their financial future, but when their later decades finally roll around, well, they're not so bad, according to new findings from Gallup.

Before retirement, just half of Americans foresee a comfortable old age; after retirement, the share of people who report being comfortable swells to nearly 80 percent, the survey discovered.

"It looks like to us, once people retire, they're not so bad off financially," said Frank Newport, editor-in-chief of Gallup.

(Click on graphic to enlarge.)