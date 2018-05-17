When earnings look this great, it's actually a really bad time to invest in stocks

To the naked eye, corporate profits are in a state of bliss. To history, the perspective is quite a bit different.

Investors have been puzzling over the strange earnings-stocks disconnect this year. With profits at a seven-and-half year high in the first quarter, it would be logical to assume that Wall Street would be roaring and the bull market would be entering a new, even more prosperous phase.

But as impressive bottom-line (and top-line for that matter) numbers continue to roll through, equities are stuck in a funk. The S&P 500 has gained less than 2 percent in price for the year, a far cry from the 25 percent jump in year-over-profits for the index.

While that seems odd on the surface, a look back in time says that's pretty much how it works this late in the economic cycle.

"There's a contrarian story to tell when earnings growth joins the > 20% club," Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said in a recent market note. Investors, she said, should remember that "the stock market has a keen ability to sniff out inflection points in advance."

"Yes, 20%-plus earnings growth is good news in an absolute sense, but it also likely represents a rate fairly close to the ultimate peak growth rate — beyond which the growth rate will inevitably slow," Sonders added.

Indeed, the market has been here before, and the results have been about the same.

In fact, earnings growth of more than 20 percent has been the worst time for stock market performance, other than the rare instances when profits have declined by more than 25 percent, according to data going back to 1927: