YouTube's music ambitions might actually work this time

YouTube's move to create its own streaming music service — despite a competitive product from its own company through Google Play Music — might not be as big of a headscratcher as one might at first think.

The company announced on Thursday it will launch YouTube Premium, which will not have ads, on May 22 for $9.99. It will also offer a free ad-supported music service called YouTube Music and YouTube Music Premium for $11.99 per month.

Google already competes in the streaming music market with Google Play Music and an older version of YouTube Music.

Here's why this time the attempt might work.