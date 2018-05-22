Watch SpaceX go for its 10th rocket launch this year

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX is set to launch Tuesday afternoon from California in its latest mission for NASA and satellite communications company Iridium.

Elon Musk's rocket company will livestream the 3:47 p.m. ET launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The mission will launch using a Falcon 9 rocket, which will not return to land on the SpaceX autonomous ship which the company has in the Pacific Ocean.

The company is expected to attempt to catch the fairing — the bulbous nose cone on top of the rocket.