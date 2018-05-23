Asian shares look set to slip following release of Fed minutes

U.S. stocks finished the last session with slight gains after the Federal Reserve said in its minutes that it was comfortable with inflation temporarily running above their target of 2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average edged up by 0.21 percent, or 52.4 points, to 24,886.81, the S&P 500 added 0.32 percent to close at 2,733.29 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.64 percent to 7,245.96.

The minutes from the Fed's latest meeting in May showed officials at the central bank generally thought inflation would continue to rise, but differences arose over how confident the Fed should be after years of undershooting. Still, there appeared to be agreement that allowing the economy to rev up a little would be appropriate.

The Dow had initially started the session lower after U.S. President Donald Trump said the current framework used in trade talks with China was "too hard to get done." That came after Trump's Tuesday comment that he was "not satisfied" with recent negotiations with China.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, last stood at 94.003 following the release of the Fed's minutes after trading as high as 94.188 overnight. Against the yen, the dollar was softer at 109.98 at 6:59 a.m. HK/SIN.

Meanwhile, the Turkish lira got some relief after the country's central bank raised interest rates by 300 bps overnight. The currency had fallen around 20 percent this year, according to Reuters.

On the corporate front, full-year earnings from Lenovo are expected later in the day.

Ahead, South Korea's central bank is expected to announce its interest rate decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.