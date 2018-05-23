Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Comcast said Wednesday it is in "advanced stages of preparing" a "superior" all-cash offer for the parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that Rupert Murdoch's company has agreed to sell to Walt Disney.

The terms of the bid would be at least as favorable to Fox shareholders as Disney's offer, and would top the value of the deal with Disney, Comcast said in a release. No final decision has been made.

However, Comcast said efforts to finance the bid and submit key regulatory filings "is well advanced."

Shares of Comcast fell 2 percent in premarket trading Wednesday. Disney shares declined more than half a percent, while Fox shares spiked more than 1 percent before paring gains.

In mid-December, Disney announced an agreement to acquire Fox's movie studios, the Nat Geo and FX networks, regional sports networks and other parts of the company for $52.4 billion in stock. The deal, which included stakes in Sky and Hulu, had a total value of about $66.1 billion.

Such an acquisition would boost Disney's efforts to compete with Netflix in streaming.

Earlier in May, CNBC reported, citing sources, that Comcast was preparing to make a bid for the assets in mid-June. The news followed a CNBC article that week saying Comcast was preparing an all-cash bid of $60 billion that would beat Disney's deal, if the government approves AT&T's acquisition of Time Warner.

Sources also told CNBC earlier in the month that Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal, of up to $100 billion.

The Fox assets under consideration do not include the Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Broadcasting Company and certain other components.

— CNBC's David Faber, Liz Moyer and Michelle Castillo contributed to this report.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.