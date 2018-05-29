Dow is set to tumble triple digits amid uncertainty over Italy's political direction

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower this morning with much of the unrest coming out of Europe amid uncertainty over Italy's political direction. That's sent European stocks sharply lower as well and the euro to a 6-1/2 month low. (CNBC)



* Italian stocks down 3% on political turmoil (CNBC)

Italy's power struggle is rattling global financial markets this morning, with investors fearful the looming prospect of fresh elections could be fought over the country's role in the European Union and the euro zone. (CNBC)

The S&P/Case-Shiller home price report for March is out at 9 a.m. ET. The Conference Board issues its May consumer confidence index at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Starbucks (SBUX) plans to close more than 8,000 of its U.S. locations this afternoon to conduct anti-bias training. The four-hour course for 180,000 of its employees is aimed at addressing the issues surrounding the arrests last month at a Philadelphia Starbucks of two black men waiting for a business meeting. (CNBC)