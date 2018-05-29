Dow is set to tumble triple digits amid uncertainty over Italy's political direction

IN THE NEWS TODAY
A former North Korea spy chief is headed to the United States, presumably for talks with U.S. officials regarding a possible historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
* Trump prepared to issue tough new sanctions on North Korea, but could hold off (WSJ)
Trump, diving into the midterm elections, will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, today to raise campaign cash for Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn. Blackburn is expected to face Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen to replace GOP Sen. Bob Corker. (AP)
Rep. Thomas Garrett of Virginia announced that he is struggling with alcoholism and will not seek reelection. Garrett was facing a robust challenge from his Democratic opponent, Leslie Cockburn, who had raised more money. (Washington Post)
* A global women's liberation movement (Axios)
Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday after he experienced low blood pressure and fatigue. Bush, who has a form of Parkinson's disease and a history of pneumonia, was hospitalized in Houston on April 22, the day after his wife's funeral. (AP)
Maryland communities today are grappling with the devastation left behind by another severe flash flood. One man remained missing after flash flooding tore down historic Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland. (AP)
* 'No words to describe the devastation' after Ellicott City flooding (USA Today)
Apple (AAPL) will use OLED screens in new iPhone models planned for 2019, according to South Korea's Electronic Times. The smartphone maker currently uses LCD screens in the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Walt Disney's (DIS) "Solo: A Star Wars Story" ranked first at the holiday weekend box office in its debut weekend with $84.8 million in North American ticket sales, but that was below expectations and the weakest opening since the "Star Wars" franchise was relaunched. (AP)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Qualcomm (QCOM) is expected to meet with China regulators in Beijing this week, according to Reuters, as it seeks to get final clearance for its $44 billion deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NXPI).
Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) said personal data of nearly 90,000 customers may have been stolen by cyber attackers, in what would be the first such significant incident in Canada involving financial institutions.
Tesla (TSLA) asked a federal court to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit which claimed the automaker gave false public statements about Model 3 production. In the filing, Tesla said it had detailed Model 3 production issues in frank and plain language.
WATERCOOLER
Coca-Cola has begun selling its first alcoholic product called Lemon-Do to consumers on the Japanese island of Kyushu. The lemon-flavored drink will be available with 3 percent, 5 percent and 7 percent alcohol. (Fortune)