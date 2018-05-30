Positive month for stocks limps to the finish after the Dow nearly falls 400 point

Futures were pointing to a rebound for Wall Street this morning, but not enough yet to erase Tuesday's losses. The Dow and S&P 500 saw their biggest one-day declines since April 24, and both have fallen for three straight sessions and four of the past five days. (CNBC)



Salesforce.com (CRM) stock was 5 percent higher in premarket after its quarterly earnings and revenue beat estimates. The software-maker also raised its full-year forecast on continued strong demand for its cloud-based sales and marketing software. (CNBC)



Microsoft (MSFT), which has surged 40 percent over the last 12 months, more than five times Alphabet's (GOOGL) gains, is now worth $749 billion and is the world's third most valuable company behind Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN). (CNBC)

ADP and Moody's Analytics will release its private sector employment report for May at 8:15 a.m. ET, with consensus forecasts calling for 187,000 new jobs for the month after an addition of 204,000 private sector jobs in April. (CNBC)

Earnings reports out this morning include retailers Chico's FAS (CHS), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), DSW (DSW), Michael Kors and Movado (MOV), with chipmaker Analog Devices (ADI) also set to report. After the bell reports today include Box (BOX), Guess (GES) and PVH Corp. (PVH).