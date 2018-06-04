The Dow is set to rise triple digits after Friday’s strong jobs report

President Donald Trump heads to Quebec, Canada this week for the meeting of G-7 leaders who all have first-hand experience with Trump tariffs. Already, G-7 finance ministers, meeting in British Columbia over the weekend, chastised the U.S. for the trade skirmishes. (CNBC)



* How Mnuchin keeps a steady grip in a trade tug of war (NY Times)

* US ambassador to Germany says he wants to 'empower' conservatives in Europe (CNBC)

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani said the president, under pressure from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election, probably has the power to pardon himself but does not plan to do so. (Reuters)

Additionally, a confidential memo obtained by The New York Times showed Trump's legal team has made a broad assertion of executive privilege in a bid to avert a subpoena by the special counsel investigating the president's conduct with respect to Russia.

First lady Melania Trump will return to the public eye today after being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center to treat a "benign kidney condition." She will cost-host an event with Trump for Gold Star families. (Politico)

Vulnerable Senate Democrats up for re-election are campaigning on the opioid epidemic and drug prices, which are two issues that resonate deeply with voters. Also, pharmaceutical companies are deeply unpopular with voters. (Axios)



* Democrats hope Asians can help turn Orange County blue (NY Times)

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to travel to Russia in September, according to RIA news agency. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, passed the North Korean leader an invitation from Putin last week.

A senior U.S. official is expected to attend a June 12 launch for the American Institute in Taiwan's new office in a move that could irritate China. Beijing has strongly opposed other countries pursuing relations with the island. (CNBC)

At least 25 people are dead after a fiery volcanic eruption in south-central Guatemala sent lava flowing into rural communities. Authorities have said they feared the death toll could rise with an undetermined number of people unaccounted for. (AP)

Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced it is investigating the death of a dog that died after it traveled in one of its plane's cargo holds during a cross-country flight. The cause of death has not yet been determined. (CNBC)

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said during a New York conference that after he and fellow billionaires Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Berkshire Hathway's Warren Buffett announced the formation of a joint health venture insurers were "pissed off." (CNBC)

Sources tell CNBC that Tesla (TSLA) has had at least four fires in the paint shop at its Fremont, California, factory since 2014. Fires in a paint shop contributed to sluggish Model 3 production, some employees say, and fumes there are leaving them concerned about their health.