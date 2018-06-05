College grads should prepare for loss of 'student status' on their accounts

As this spring's college graduates leave campus life behind, they'll discover there's a downside to bidding farewell to classes and exams.

They also can expect to lose discounts, freebies and special rates on various services and accounts that helped them get by in their years as a struggling college student.

"The importance of checking these accounts and planning accordingly is high, as they typically mean additional expenses on a tight budget," said Jacqueline Schadeck, a certified financial planner with Tailored Wealth Management in Atlanta.