College grads should prepare for loss of 'student status' on their accounts

If you've enjoyed a reduced rate for, say, music-streaming or movies, you can expect to lose that special price. Depending on the company, your account might convert automatically to a full-price deal.
Make sure you evaluate whether those increases are worth it to you.
More from Personal Finance:
These are the five cities where people hold the most student debt
Before signing up for an airline credit card, weigh the benefits against the cost
New grads: How to get higher pay and not blow it for the future
"Whether you're a student or not, it makes sense to look at your subscriptions every six months to a year to make sure they're still relevant and useful to you," said Roger Ma, a certified financial planner and founder of Lifelaidout in New York.
Ma also said you can consider sharing subscription services with, say, a roommate, as a way to reduce what you pay.
"One could get Spotify and the other gets Netflix and then they share," Ma said.
He also pointed out that while losing your student status means giving up some deals, not all specials will disappear.
"Many organizations offer people in their 20s and 30s discounts on regular prices," Ma said. "You just have to look for them."