Summer jobs can help young workers learn some lasting career lessons.
And if done right, those same opportunities working at summer camps or by the pool can also help form money habits that lead to long-term wealth.
Large numbers of high school and college students typically enter the labor force from April to July each year seeking summer employment, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2017, the number of 16- to 24-year-olds in the labor force climbed to 23.1 million during those months.
"That's a perfect and wonderful time to start educating young people about investing," said Daniel LaPlante, chief investment officer at Citizens Bank Private Wealth Management. "It goes along with all the other education and growth experiences through those years."