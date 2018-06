Investors digested the latest news out of a historic meeting between the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. in Singapore.

Following weeks of anticipation, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in the city-state of Singapore, which saw Kim sign an accord that "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

While the news appears reassuring, investors remain on edge as to what each country will see as "complete denuclearization." Following the meeting, Trump stated that the Korean conflict would end shortly, adding that both leaders learned a lot about one another.

With investors still cautious as to what the future of talks between North Korea and the West will look like, markets around the world fluctuated, with Europe trading flat while stocks in Asia closed mostly in the black.

Switching focus, a slew of economic data will be of key importance. At 6 a.m. ET, the NFIB Business Optimism Index is scheduled, followed by a consumer price index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET and the monthly treasury budget at 2 p.m. ET.