More trouble for NYC Uber driver who kicked lesbian couple out of car for kissing

Ride-hailing service Uber launched an investigation after a driver reportedly asked a lesbian couple to get out of his car when he saw them kiss in the backseat. Now the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission has suspended the driver's taxi license, pending an investigation.

Alex Iovine, 26, and Emma Pichl, 24, were picked up in Brooklyn last weekend after celebrating a friend's birthday at a local beach.

The two were headed to Manhattan to meet another group of friends.

"We were sitting in the two window seats with the middle seat between us," Iovine told CNBC. "At one point we turned to each other and pecked on the lips."

Halfway to their destination, the driver, Ahmad El Boutari, pulled his car over and asked the women to get out of the car. Thinking it was a joke, the couple laughed, until the driver exited the vehicle, opened the passenger door and demanded the couple exit the car. Starting to feel threatened and unsafe, the couple took out their phones and began recording the exchange. (The video was shared widely in the press on Monday.)

In the video Iovine asks why they were being asked to leave.

"It's illegal," the driver said. He added: "You can't do this in the car. It's disrespectful. You aren't allowed to do this."