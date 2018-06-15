Cramer's game plan: Curb your enthusiasm as trade debacle escalates

On Monday, Cramer expected Washington's "tit-for-tat tariff situation" with Beijing to come into focus after President Donald Trump's Friday statement in which he revealed plans to place tariffs on up to $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China swiftly responded to the release, placing its own tariffs on a host of U.S. products including automobiles that were slated to take effect on July 6.

And while some market-watchers think the trade debacle with China could dissipate because of its negative impact on geopolitical relations and stocks, Cramer wasn't so sure.

"Trump believes that we need to stand up to China, even if it ends up hurting business here in the United States and sending the stock market down," Cramer said. "He figures the economy is strong enough to handle the pain. Basically, here's what he's thinking: if not now, when?"

The "Mad Money" host said Trump's seemingly unwavering position would likely continue to weigh on stocks as the market entered Monday's trading session. And even if news that China approved Qualcomm's purchase of NXP Semiconductors turns out to be true, he didn't expect the president to budge.

"Get used to it. Select stocks accordingly, maintaining a higher-than-normal cash position," Cramer recommended. "When we go higher, do some trimming."