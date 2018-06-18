    ×

    Morning Brief

    The projected drop on the Dow could mean a sub-25,000 open on Wall Street

    BY THE NUMBERS

    U.S. stock futures were falling sharply this morning and pointing to a Dow open below 25,000 and maybe a fifth straight session of declines. The tariffs that President Donald Trump announced Friday against Chinese imports are set to start July 6. China is promising retaliatory measures. (CNBC)

    * Trump set to nominate OMB's Kraninger to succeed Mulvaney as consumer watchdog (Reuters)

    Despite the recent rough patch, the Dow and S&P 500, as of Friday's close, were both up about 2.75 percent for the month, with the Nasdaq up more than 4 percent in June and 12.2 percent in 2018. The S&P was up nearly 4 percent and the Dow was up 1.50 percent year-to-date. (CNBC)

    The new week begins with just one economic report on the calendar: the National Association of Home Builders releases its June sentiment index at 10 a.m. ET. Economists expect the monthly reading to be unchanged. There are no major earnings reports set for today. (CNBC)

    Goldman Sachs still expects the price of oil to climb back above $80 a barrel over the coming months, despite growing concerns over higher OPEC crude production, escalating trade wars and rising inventories. Crude futures were mixed. (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    Melania Trump and former first lady Laura Bush are weighing in on the "zero tolerance" policy separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Mrs. Bush said it's "cruel" and "immoral." Mrs. Trump said we need "a country that governs with heart." (USA Today)

    * Democrats, activists rally against Trump's family separation policy (Reuters)

    Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining a previously undisclosed 2016 meeting between longtime Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone and a Russian figure who allegedly tried to sell Stone dirt on Hillary Clinton. (Washington Post)

    Apple (AAPL) will automatically share user locations with emergency services when they call 911 in the future. The new feature in the U.S. will be part of iOS 12, the upcoming software update for the iPhone and iPad. Apple said the data cannot be used for any non-emergency purposes. (CNBC)

    * Apple poaches senior self-driving engineer from Google'sWaymo (Reuters)

    Shares of JD.com (JD) were gaining about 7 percent in the premarket after the Chinese e-commerce giant received a $550 million investment from Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit. The partnership includes promotion of JD.com on Google's shopping service. (CNBC)

    In an e-mail to all Tesla staff, CEO Elon Musk congratulated employees for the progress they've made on the Model 3 vehicle production recently. But he also said "radical improvements" are still needed in manufacturing to hit quarterly targets. (CNBC)

    Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla Model in flames while in Southern California traffic. McCormack tweeted there was "no accident," and the fire happened "out of the blue." She added, "Thank God my three little girls weren't in the car with him." (AP)

    The head of Volkswagen's luxury arm Audi, Rupert Stadler, was arrested in Germany today, plunging the automaker into a leadership crisis. Stadler is the most senior company official to be taken into custody over VW's emissions test cheating scandal. (Reuters)

    Elizabeth Holmes, the college dropout who founded the blood-testing company Theranos, and the firm's ex-president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani were indicted on criminal charges related to false claims they allegedly made about the accuracy of their much-hyped testing devices. (CNBC)

    Rent-a-Center (RCII) has agreed to be acquired by Vintage Capital for $15 per share in cash, $1 per share above its previous offer. That represents about a 25 percent premium to Friday's closing stock price .(Reuters)

    In an unprecedented move, Disney (DIS) has issued a warning to viewers about "Incredibles 2". Meanwhile, the long-awaited sequel topped the North America box office with $180 million in ticket sales, the best debut of all time for an animated film. (USA Today & Reuters)

    Meanwhile, Disney was downgraded to sell from hold at Pivotal Research, noting Disney will have to either pay a higher price for the 21st Century Fox (FOXA) assets that Comcast (CMCSA) also wants or face the negative consequences of the deal falling through. (CNBC)

    CBS (CBS) could be sold to someone other than Viacom (VIAB), according to the Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column, citing AT&T's (T) successful court fight for approval of its deal to buy Time Warner (TWX), which closed on Thursday.

    Unilever (UL) has cut ties with so called digital media influencers, people who earn money by posting about various products. The consumer products giant, the world's second largest advertiser, said it wants to make its marketing more transparent. (Reuters)

    WATERCOOLER

    Match Day 5 at the World Cup in Russia features England. On Sunday, Mexico debuted with a stunning 1-0 victory over Germany, the defending champions. Meanwhile, Brazil opened their campaign with a tie against Switzerland. (Fox Sports)

    American Brooks Koepka became the seventh golfer ever to win the U.S. Open in back-to-back years. He shot a final-round 2-under-par 68 Sunday at the difficult Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York. Koepka's total was plus-1, one stroke ahead of England's Tommy Fleetwood. (USA Today)