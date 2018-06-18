The projected drop on the Dow could mean a sub-25,000 open on Wall Street

Melania Trump and former first lady Laura Bush are weighing in on the "zero tolerance" policy separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Mrs. Bush said it's "cruel" and "immoral." Mrs. Trump said we need "a country that governs with heart." (USA Today)



* Democrats, activists rally against Trump's family separation policy (Reuters)

Special counsel Robert Mueller is examining a previously undisclosed 2016 meeting between longtime Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone and a Russian figure who allegedly tried to sell Stone dirt on Hillary Clinton. (Washington Post)

Apple (AAPL) will automatically share user locations with emergency services when they call 911 in the future. The new feature in the U.S. will be part of iOS 12, the upcoming software update for the iPhone and iPad. Apple said the data cannot be used for any non-emergency purposes. (CNBC)



* Apple poaches senior self-driving engineer from Google'sWaymo (Reuters)

Shares of JD.com (JD) were gaining about 7 percent in the premarket after the Chinese e-commerce giant received a $550 million investment from Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit. The partnership includes promotion of JD.com on Google's shopping service. (CNBC)

In an e-mail to all Tesla staff, CEO Elon Musk congratulated employees for the progress they've made on the Model 3 vehicle production recently. But he also said "radical improvements" are still needed in manufacturing to hit quarterly targets. (CNBC)



Actor Mary McCormack shared video of her husband's Tesla Model in flames while in Southern California traffic. McCormack tweeted there was "no accident," and the fire happened "out of the blue." She added, "Thank God my three little girls weren't in the car with him." (AP)

The head of Volkswagen's luxury arm Audi, Rupert Stadler, was arrested in Germany today, plunging the automaker into a leadership crisis. Stadler is the most senior company official to be taken into custody over VW's emissions test cheating scandal. (Reuters)

Elizabeth Holmes, the college dropout who founded the blood-testing company Theranos, and the firm's ex-president Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani were indicted on criminal charges related to false claims they allegedly made about the accuracy of their much-hyped testing devices. (CNBC)

Rent-a-Center (RCII) has agreed to be acquired by Vintage Capital for $15 per share in cash, $1 per share above its previous offer. That represents about a 25 percent premium to Friday's closing stock price .(Reuters)

In an unprecedented move, Disney (DIS) has issued a warning to viewers about "Incredibles 2". Meanwhile, the long-awaited sequel topped the North America box office with $180 million in ticket sales, the best debut of all time for an animated film. (USA Today & Reuters)



Meanwhile, Disney was downgraded to sell from hold at Pivotal Research, noting Disney will have to either pay a higher price for the 21st Century Fox (FOXA) assets that Comcast (CMCSA) also wants or face the negative consequences of the deal falling through. (CNBC)

CBS (CBS) could be sold to someone other than Viacom (VIAB), according to the Wall Street Journal's Heard on the Street column, citing AT&T's (T) successful court fight for approval of its deal to buy Time Warner (TWX), which closed on Thursday.

Unilever (UL) has cut ties with so called digital media influencers, people who earn money by posting about various products. The consumer products giant, the world's second largest advertiser, said it wants to make its marketing more transparent. (Reuters)