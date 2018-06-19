European markets seen sharply lower as Trump threatens new tariffs

European stocks are due to open significantly lower Tuesday as investors worry that the U.S. and China are getting closer to a trade war.

The FTSE 100 is seen off by 32 points at 7,597; the DAX in Germany is set to open lower by 114 points at 12,721; and the CAC 40 is seen down by 43 points at 5,405; according to IG.

The opening calls reflect concerns over trade tensions after President Trump warned of potential fresh tariffs on China. Trump said Monday he could add another 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The move came after Beijing earlier on Monday said it impose duties on $50 billion of U.S. goods, which it claimed was in response to new U.S. levies announced Friday.

As a result, the dollar traded lower against the yen early Tuesday morning.