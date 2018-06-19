US stocks set to plunge on new Trump trade threats against China

Global markets were awash in red this morning after President Donald Trump ratcheted up trade pressure on China, asking the U.S. trade representative late Monday to identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs at a rate of 10 percent. (CNBC)
The Dow, already on a five-session losing streak, was set to plunge more than 300 points at the open, threatening to put the blue-chip average into negative territory for the year. Bond yields were dropping. Oil prices were also lower. (CNBC)
* 'Belligerent' US trade stance could hurt America's iconic companies the most: Jim O'Neill (CNBC)
* Billionaire investor Jim Mellon: Sharp sell-off in US stocks is the beginning of a 'very major correction' (CNBC)
The worst stock selling was in Asia overnight, with the Shanghai composite and Shenzhen composite sinking 3.8 percent and 5.77 percent respectively. The Greater China markets were on holiday Monday, and got their first crack at reacting to last week's tariff measures. (CNBC)
The 25 percent tariff on up to $50 billion of Chinese products that President Trump announced Friday against Chinese imports are set to start July 6. China plans to retaliate, saying the U.S. 'initiated a trade war' and Beijing is not afraid to fight back. (CNBC)
* China's ZTE sinks 23% after Senate defies Trump and votes to reimpose sanctions (CNBC)
Apple's (AAPL) iPhones would not be subject to new tariffs on phones assembled in China, according to a New York Times report. The paper said President Trump had made that commitment to Apple CEO Tim Cook in a meeting last month.
On the U.S. economic calendar, the government releases May housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. Forecasts call for a 1.8 percent increase to an annual rate of 1.31 million units. After the bell, earnings from Oracle (ORCL), FedEx (FDX) and La-Z-Boy (LZB) are out. (CNBC)