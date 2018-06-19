US stocks set to plunge on new Trump trade threats against China

President Trump this evening will huddle with House Republicans in a rare conference meeting on immigration, seeking to clarify his support for a newly released GOP bill shielding so-called dreamers from deportation. (Politico)



Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" immigration policy, which has resulted in the separation of thousands of children and their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border. (CNBC)



* UN refugee boss: I'm 'very concerned' about US separating migrant children (Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived today in Beijing, where he will likely brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on his summit with President Trump last week, as Washington and Seoul agreed to suspend a major joint military exercise. (Reuters)

Federal prosecutors charged an ex-CIA employee with espionage violations in connection with last year's leak to an unnamed organization, believed to be WikiLeaks, of a collection of hacking tools that the agency used for spy operations overseas. (Washington Post)

Obamacare should be repealed in August and replaced with a new system that lifts national consumer protections and gives control of health care to the states, according to a proposal by a conservative group set to be released today. (WSJ)

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sent an email to workers saying an unnamed employee had engaged in "extensive and damaging sabotage." Musk said the electric automaker is investigating whether the employee was working with any outside organizations. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) is partnering with Marriott (MAR) to help increase guest access to amenities with Alexa, through its voice-controlled device Echo, in an attempt to expand its presence in the hospitality industry. (Reuters)



* Jeff Bezos now worth a record $141 billion (CNBC)

The combined wealth of the world's millionaires rose for a sixth straight year, topping $70 trillion for the first time ever in 2017 thanks to an improving global economy and strong stock market performance, according to a report. (USA Today)