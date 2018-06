Markets around the globe continue to remain on tenterhooks, as fears of escalating tensions over trade shake up sentiment.

Market-watchers have become increasingly jittery after President Donald Trump requested late Monday that the United States Trade Representative identify $200 billion worth of Chinese goods for additional tariffs, at a rate of 10 percent.

If China "refuses to change its practices" and insists on continuing with the new tariffs it recently declared on the U.S., then the additional levies would be imposed on the Asian nation, Trump said.

The additional tariffs come hot on the heels of levies announced by both nations last week. Like last week, Beijing has again pledged to retaliate against the U.S.

Elsewhere, in data, mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by U.S. international transactions accounts at 8:30 a.m. ET and existing home sales data at 10 a.m. ET.