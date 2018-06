Smart speakers with built-in voice assistants like the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod can be a lot of fun. You can use them to manage your calendar, play music, check the weather, control the lights and more.

But picking the right one can be pretty confusing.

They offer similar features, but some smart home speakers are better than others, and what might be good for one person might not be for another.

Here's what to consider before making a choice: